Tech-Talk: Technology, A.I., Morality, Slavery, Freedom, Nanotechnology
Heilung durch Wahrheit
Heilung durch Wahrheit
11 followers
1
17 views • 1 day ago

Tech-Talk: Technology, A.I., Morality, Slavery, Freedom

Those are the last three recorded videos with Vukan Kämpfer aka AlphaVuk, combined into one. We discuss a variety of topics related to technology, objective morality, and slavery. Topics include nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, free radiant energy, existing patents, and the use of technology as a liberating tool, as well as an enslavement accelerator.

Participants:
AlphaVuk - alphavuk.net / alphavuk.taplink.ws
Glenn Tramm - thegreatworkexperience.com
Markus Janesch - taplink.cc/roter_lotus
Christian Reich - taplink.cc/hdw

Keywords
freedomocculttechnologyaimorality
