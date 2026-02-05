Tech-Talk: Technology, A.I., Morality, Slavery, Freedom, Nanotechnology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tech-Talk: Technology, A.I., Morality, Slavery, Freedom
Those are the last three recorded videos with Vukan Kämpfer aka AlphaVuk, combined into one. We discuss a variety of topics related to technology, objective morality, and slavery. Topics include nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, free radiant energy, existing patents, and the use of technology as a liberating tool, as well as an enslavement accelerator.
Participants:
AlphaVuk - alphavuk.net / alphavuk.taplink.ws
Glenn Tramm - thegreatworkexperience.com
Markus Janesch - taplink.cc/roter_lotus
Christian Reich - taplink.cc/hdw