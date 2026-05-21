The Days of Noah with Gary Wayne

Gary Wayne compares the details of the Days of Noah to today's technology advancement, A.I., fallen angels mating with women, mixed DNA, and more to examine where we are on the timeline in the repeat of the Days of Noah.





He also touches on the topics of Giants, Sodom & Gomorrah, Nephilim, Gibborim, Rephaim, Fig Tree Generation, A.I. the Olivet Discourse, Hive Mind, Nimrod and portals, Superman & Kalel, CERN & other Dimensions, Shiva, the destroyer Gods, Satyr, seven satan’s & the Annunaki, hornets and enemies of the bee’s, occult imagery, Star Trek, Cyborgs, Golden Age, Alice Bailey and New Age





Matthew 24:36-39

36 But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no not the Angels of heaven, but my father only.

37 But as the days of Noah were, so likewise shall the coming of the Son of man be.

38 For as in the days before the flood, they did eat and drink, marry, and give in marriage, unto the day that Noah entered into the Ark,

39 And knew nothing, till the flood came, and took them all away, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.





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