Sky News Team Under Heavy Fire As Ambushed in Ukraine

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03/05/2022 Putin insists that only military targets are being attacked but many ordinary people, often trying to flee the violence, have been killed. In a town near Kyiv this Monday afternoon, without warning, Sky News Team came under heavy and sustained gunfire from what the Ukrainians believe to be a Russian reconnaissance squad. Incredibly, they escaped with their lives.