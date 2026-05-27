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President Trump confuses Venezuela with Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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President Trump confuses Venezuela with Iran.

Not the first time with confusion...

Adding:

United States President Donald Trump’s administration said it will admit an additional 10,000 white South Africans to the country as refugees this year.

In a document dated 21 May, it said people of Afrikaner ethnicity are facing an unspecified “emergency refugee situation”.

This, it said, was due to the "

incitement of racially-motivated violence" by the government and political parties in the majority-Black country.

Trump has claimed that members of the Afrikaner minority group are being persecuted and having their land taken away from them because of their race.

Pretoria, and numerous Afrikaner and other groups and organisations in South Africa, have repeatedly refuted his allegations.

Afrikaners make up about 60 per cent of the country’s white minority, which itself accounts for about 7.2 per cent of the population.

Adding, link to long letter from Zelensky to Trump, dated May 26, 2026:

Ukrainian media published Zelensky's letter to Trump where he begs for everything he can.

https://kyivindependent.com/zelensky-sends-trump-urgent-letter-warning-of-critical-missile-defense-shortages/

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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