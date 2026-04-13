Doctors Say This Boy Should Not Be Able to Do This—But He Can | Katie Asher

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Katie Asher joins the Sunday Night Thrive Hour to share one of the most extraordinary and challenging journeys you will ever hear.

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Her son, Houston, suffered a severe neurological injury that left him unable to speak or control his body. What looked like a devastating limitation, however, revealed something no one expected—remarkable cognitive and perceptual abilities that have stunned doctors, researchers, and everyone who has encountered his case.

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What began as a private family struggle has now become a national conversation at the intersection of neuroscience, consciousness, and faith.

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Houston’s story is now being examined by leading researchers, including:

Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell (Johns Hopkins–trained neuroscientist)

Dr. Julia Mossbridge (Northwestern University)

Dr. Marjorie Woollacott (University of Oregon, Professor Emeritus)

Jeff Tarrant, PhD (EEG neuroscience specialist)

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These experts are reviewing data, conducting studies, and exploring findings that challenge long-held assumptions about:

the limits of the brain

the nature of consciousness

neurological injury

and even the existence and function of the soul

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Houston’s case has also become the focus of a major national documentary and the hit podcast The Telepathy Tapes, which reached #1 on Christmas Day—surpassing even The Joe Rogan Experience.

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This is not just a story about disability. It’s a story about possibility, resilience, and the hidden capacities of the human mind—and what may exist beyond what we think we understand.

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You can learn more about Katie Asher’s powerful journey in her book: “The Book of Heave: A Story of Hope for the Outcasts, the Broken, and Those Who Lost Faith” at https://www.asher.house/

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further