Supreme Court Drops BOMBSHELL On Biden's RADICAL Climate Agenda Today And It Changes Everything

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Gary Franchi From NextNewsNetwork.com reports, On Tuesday, the Supreme Court handed down a decision on a case from several Republican states and coal companies that will gut the EPA’s power. This will be a huge setback for the Biden Administration who has tried to use the EPA’s authority to shift the nation toward green energy sources and away from coal.