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Sen. Rick Scott: Rescue America from Socialism
The New American
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80 views • March 01, 2022
Rick Scott was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 and is currently serving his first term representing the state of Florida. Prior to his election to the U.S. Senate, Rick Scott served two terms as the 45th Governor of Florida.

Senator Scott shared with The New American details of his “Rescue America” plan – a sweeping 11-point plan of 128 specific policy ideas that could serve as an agenda for Senate Republicans should they win back the chamber’s majority in November's midterm elections.

Among other issues, the senator proposes to focus on patriotic education of American children, traditional morality, strengthening of the nuclear family, and making American economy energy independent.

“I’m trying to rescue America from the woke left,” the senator explained, “They are the socialism.”

Source: https://www.rickscott.senate.gov/
More about “Rescue America:” https://rescueamerica.com/
Keywords
politicssocialismmidterms
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