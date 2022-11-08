10' Tall Wall Put Around Federal Reserve Bank In Washington on Sunday November 6, 2022

A ten foot tall wall was erected around the Federal Reserve Bank in Washington, DC Sunday November 6, 2022.



What do you suppose is the knowledge the Federal Reserve has that makes them feel they need this type of protection from the General Public?





Strongly recommend you withdrew the maximum amount of cash every day, until you have the bulk of your monetary portfolio, leaving in only what is needed to pay bills, etc.





We need to look at this like responsible gamblers, only keep in what you can afford to lose.





Whatever they know will not be long until everyone else knows.





The Bankers want to be protected from the general public.





This doesn't seem good at all.





7 For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.

II Timothy 1:7 New King James