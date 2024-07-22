BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Prophecy: Stock Market Crash after Election 07/22/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
184 views • 9 months ago

Today we see that Costco is selling “Apocalypse Buckets” with food that will last 25 years, then we take a look at a new vision from Brandon Biggs of the Economic Crash of America after the Election.

 

00:00 - Doomsday Dinners

01:48 - Joseph’s Kitchen

03:18 - Economic Crash of America

21:47 - Arrests Ensure DJT Inaugurated

24:03 - The Next 911

26:35 - Prepper Bar


Keywords
electiondonald trumpstock market crashprophecy clubnew prophecystan johnsonprophecy with stanmarket crash after election
