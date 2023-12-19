Create New Account
NWO: 2015 agreement between Moderna & the US government on COVID-19 vaccines
Published 15 hours ago

Credits to DarknesstoLight.111

Glen Beck exposes how pharmaceutical giant Moderna and the US government had an agreement in 2015 for COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 surfaced at the end of 2019. Thus, this agreement came to fruition 4 years PRIOR to COVID-19. This was not about COVID-19. This was about producing vaccines that would KILL people.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at sdc@sdcministries.org.

