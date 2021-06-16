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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0933 - Jane Doe - Report about the crime
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133 views • June 16, 2021
The victim, who had just started attending public schools in the county for about a week, was lured to the park so that the black female, who believed the victim was spreading rumors about her (investigators don’t believe the victim posted any comments about her attacker), could attack her while they recorded it. The victim was left covered in bruises, with a swollen jaw, and suffering headaches since the attack. Her attacker also ripped out some of her hair. Since she suffered no broken bones,her attacker is only being charged with a misdemeanor.
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