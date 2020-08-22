RFB : BILL GATES THREATENS THE ENTIRE U.S.A.

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DARPA chooses two to develop insect-size robots for complex jobs like disaster relief and hazardous inspection:
https://www.militaryaerospace.com/computers/article/16721977/darpa-chooses-two-to-develop-insectsize-robots-for-complex-jobs-like-disaster-relief-and-hazardous-inspection
Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Will Be Released In Florida Keys To Combat Dengue, Zika:
https://miami.cbslocal.com/2020/08/20/genetically-modified-mosquitoes-released-florida-keys-combat-dengue-fever-zika-virus/
Bill Gates Funds Diabolical Plot To Eliminate Malaria Using Genetically Modified Mosquitoes:
https://allthatsinteresting.com/bill-gates-malaria
Mirrored from : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uG99wYW5ZU
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