How Christmas Traditions Came To Be - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 67

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Dec 22, 2022

If you have ever wondered where some of our most treasured Christmas traditions originated, you’ll be surprised to learn that many of them, including the Christmas tree and even Santa Claus, began from Catholic roots. Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC as he shares some stories about the traditions of Christmas.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 67: How Christmas Traditions Came To Be.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBNpGRJkR_o