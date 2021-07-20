© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All been assassinated over the last few months five presidents not even on the news all five of them were presidents just had the vaccine would never be allowed in their country
Follow
0
Share
Report
384 views • July 20, 2021
president of Burundi Swaziland Tanzania Ivory Coast and now heishi have all been assassinated over the last few months five presidents not even on the news all five of them were presidents just had the vaccine would never be allowed in their country
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.