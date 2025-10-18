MY MOTHER MADE ME FAT!! Twitter/X Space

In this October 17th, 2025, episode of "Friday Night Live," philosopher Stefan Molyneux explores cryptocurrency, forgiveness, and morality with callers. He contrasts Bitcoin investments by purpose versus profit and emphasizes the necessity of accountability in forgiveness. Critiquing Kantian ethics, he argues for a nuanced understanding of morality, concluding with a call for rational ethics rooted in universally preferable behavior.





