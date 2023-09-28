Servicemen of Yug Group of Forces launch attack at armour and positions of AFU 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade.
Precision strikes by artillery and UAVs destroyed AHS Krab self-propelled artillery systems and AFU strongholds near Seversk.
Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) video
