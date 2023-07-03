LGBTQ: They Are Coming For Our Children

The levels at which the devil will be taking over this world is highlighted in this text. Pay attention to the last part and how that is achieved.

Matthew 10:21

King James Version Bible

21 And the brother shall deliver up the brother to death, and the father the child: and the children shall rise up against their parents and cause them to be put to death.

Those who represent the light and salt of the earth can see when the devil is boldly attacking God and will boldly stand against the devil in the face of death. In the days of Noah and Lot, people refuse to hear the truth and bore the consequences: the wrath of God. There are consequences for all; all will suffer, we must choose our suffering depending on whether we stand with the god of this world or the creator God. God does not allow sin to take hold in his kingdom and will not allow it on earth. He brings an end to it.

God is very patient but does not see time in the same way man does. He expects his chosen people; Abraham's seed to be separate from this world: unspotted.





