© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Election Proves The Power of Worldwide Populism: Humanity Is Awakening! - FULL SHOW 12/13/19
Follow
1
Share
Report
202 views • December 13, 2019
UK election reveals the power YOU have as an individual! Please share this link and keep spreading the message of liberty! The UK snap election, in which conservatives won a powerful majority not seen in decades, proves that humanity is once again embracing the classical liberal idea of self-determination.
"Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/christmas-mega-pack?ims=kxpvk&utm_campaign=IWL-12daysMegaPack&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=ChristmasMegaPackUnderVideo
---------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/christmas-mega-pack?ims=kxpvk&utm_campaign=IWL-12daysMegaPack&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=ChristmasMegaPackUnderVideo
---------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.