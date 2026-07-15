ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Wednesday 7/15/26 • DEMORALIZING THE HUMAN SPIRIT, News, Reports & Analysis • Alex Jones Network

TRUMP TELLS NETANYAHU TO PULL ISRAELI TROOPS FROM LEBANON & SYRIA AS GULF ALLIES PROTEST GREATER ISRAEL PROJECT! US & IRAN NOW HITTING EACH OTHER WITH BIGGEST BOMBARDMENTS OF 137 DAY WAR! PLUS, SENATE BLOCKS ISRAELI TAKEOVER OF PENTAGON!

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