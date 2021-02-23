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31 Reasons Why I Won't Take the Vaccine, Indonesia Will Punish Vaccine Refusers, Covid Causing Loss of Senses, Earth Changes, and More 02.23.2021
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791 views • February 23, 2021
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31 Reasons Why I Won’t Take the Vaccine: https://gatesofvienna.net/2021/02/31-reasons-why-i-wont-take-the-vaccine/
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Indonesia Will Punish Citizens Who Refuse COVID Vaccine: https://www.technocracy.news/indonesia-will-punish-citizens-who-refuse-covid-vaccine/
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.23.2021):
Space Weather: https://spaceweather.com/
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This Photographer Accidentally Shot a Meteor While Capturing a Volcano: https://petapixel.com/2021/02/22/this-photographer-accidentally-shot-a-meteor-while-capturing-a-volcano/
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Italian cemetery collapses into the sea: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/200-coffins-in-the-golfo-paradiso-after-italian-cemetery-collapses-into-the-sea.html
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The very large Chunchi landslide in Ecuador: https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2021/02/16/chunchi-a/
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Are Texas and Other States Victims of Climate Engineering Operations? https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/chemically-nucleated-winter-weather-are-texas-and-other-states-victims-of-climate-engineering-operations/
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Texas' Electric Reckoning After the Great Winter Freeze: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/02/22/texas-electric-reckoning-after-the-great-winter-freeze-n1427426
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Joe Biden is GONE… https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/joe-biden-is-gone/
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AG Nominee Merrick Garland Dodges Questions About Enforcing Immigration Law: 'I Haven't Thought About It': https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/23/ag-nominee-merrick-garland-dodges-questions-about-enforcing-immigration-law-n1427622
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Breaking: Medical Workers Warn Covid-19 Vaccine is Hurting and Killing Innocent People: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60344daf9dbe2c14232912b5
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U.S. Military is transporting Americans on school buses to quarantine hotels in Guam: https://youtu.be/biLR9DwznpU
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Scientists: Vaccination Before EVERY Holiday May Be Needed: https://www.newswars.com/scientists-vaccination-before-every-holiday-may-be-needed/
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WOW: North Dakota House Passes Bill Making Mask Mandates ILLEGAL, Bill Sponsor Calls Mandates ‘Diabolical Silliness’: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/wow-north-dakota-house-passes-bill-making-mask-mandates-illegal-bill-sponsor-calls-mandates-diabolical-silliness/
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Courts in Spain Order Forced COVID-19 Vaccination of Incapacitated Nursing Home Residents: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/courts-in-spain-order-forced-covid-19-vaccination-of-incapacitated-nursing-home-residents/
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Britons rush to book holidays amid plans to end lockdown: https://apnews.com/article/england-unemployment-coronavirus-pandemic-london-boris-johnson-587179b6af3ebf5b5c804f31e1a21140
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Not to be sniffed at: Agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell: https://apnews.com/article/post-covid-loss-of-smell-570a3750912c47aa30b94f0be639fbd1
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
31 Reasons Why I Won’t Take the Vaccine: https://gatesofvienna.net/2021/02/31-reasons-why-i-wont-take-the-vaccine/
--
Indonesia Will Punish Citizens Who Refuse COVID Vaccine: https://www.technocracy.news/indonesia-will-punish-citizens-who-refuse-covid-vaccine/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.23.2021):
Space Weather: https://spaceweather.com/
--
This Photographer Accidentally Shot a Meteor While Capturing a Volcano: https://petapixel.com/2021/02/22/this-photographer-accidentally-shot-a-meteor-while-capturing-a-volcano/
--
Italian cemetery collapses into the sea: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/200-coffins-in-the-golfo-paradiso-after-italian-cemetery-collapses-into-the-sea.html
--
The very large Chunchi landslide in Ecuador: https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2021/02/16/chunchi-a/
--
Are Texas and Other States Victims of Climate Engineering Operations? https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/chemically-nucleated-winter-weather-are-texas-and-other-states-victims-of-climate-engineering-operations/
--
Texas' Electric Reckoning After the Great Winter Freeze: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/02/22/texas-electric-reckoning-after-the-great-winter-freeze-n1427426
--
Joe Biden is GONE… https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/joe-biden-is-gone/
--
AG Nominee Merrick Garland Dodges Questions About Enforcing Immigration Law: 'I Haven't Thought About It': https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/23/ag-nominee-merrick-garland-dodges-questions-about-enforcing-immigration-law-n1427622
--
Breaking: Medical Workers Warn Covid-19 Vaccine is Hurting and Killing Innocent People: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60344daf9dbe2c14232912b5
--
U.S. Military is transporting Americans on school buses to quarantine hotels in Guam: https://youtu.be/biLR9DwznpU
--
Scientists: Vaccination Before EVERY Holiday May Be Needed: https://www.newswars.com/scientists-vaccination-before-every-holiday-may-be-needed/
--
WOW: North Dakota House Passes Bill Making Mask Mandates ILLEGAL, Bill Sponsor Calls Mandates ‘Diabolical Silliness’: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/wow-north-dakota-house-passes-bill-making-mask-mandates-illegal-bill-sponsor-calls-mandates-diabolical-silliness/
--
Courts in Spain Order Forced COVID-19 Vaccination of Incapacitated Nursing Home Residents: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/courts-in-spain-order-forced-covid-19-vaccination-of-incapacitated-nursing-home-residents/
--
Britons rush to book holidays amid plans to end lockdown: https://apnews.com/article/england-unemployment-coronavirus-pandemic-london-boris-johnson-587179b6af3ebf5b5c804f31e1a21140
--
Not to be sniffed at: Agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell: https://apnews.com/article/post-covid-loss-of-smell-570a3750912c47aa30b94f0be639fbd1
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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