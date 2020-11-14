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Kennedy - In 1969 we had a Hong Kong Flu Pandemic and we went to Woodstock!
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16 views • November 14, 2020
We’ve had plenty of pandemics in the past.
In 1969 we had a Hong Kong Flu Pandemic, that killed a hundred thousand people in the United States.
Did we go under Lockdown?
NO!
Did we wear masks?
NO!
We went to Woodstock.
We went to the Democratic Convention in Chicago.
We had huge crowds of people.
Nobody was told to lock down and don’t see your girlfriend!
Or wear a mask! And don’t go out of your house and shut down your business!
And bankrupt every business in the country!
Last year there were 1,6 million people in the world who died from tuberculosis.
What’s the difference between tuberculosis and Corona virus???
In 1969 we had a Hong Kong Flu Pandemic, that killed a hundred thousand people in the United States.
Did we go under Lockdown?
NO!
Did we wear masks?
NO!
We went to Woodstock.
We went to the Democratic Convention in Chicago.
We had huge crowds of people.
Nobody was told to lock down and don’t see your girlfriend!
Or wear a mask! And don’t go out of your house and shut down your business!
And bankrupt every business in the country!
Last year there were 1,6 million people in the world who died from tuberculosis.
What’s the difference between tuberculosis and Corona virus???
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