An interview with John Paul Harkins

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An interview with actor/Producer John Paul Harkins.Get The Disciples of Ra! on Amazon while you can!
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09SF974JX/
John Paul “JP” Harkins
Internet Movie Database bio
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3705542/
JP on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/john.p.harkins.5
JP on Twitter
https://twitter.com/RealJohnPaulH