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Is China s Surveillance System The Mark of The Beast
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45 views • March 06, 2020
Chinese facial recognition technology and surveillance system has created a Chinese social credit system that keeps track of a billion citizens through millions of cameras processed through artificial intelligence algorithms.
Biometric identification has been taken to the next level in China where cameras record your every move and you are assigned points according to your behavior. Get a low enough social credit score and you can be restricted with your buying and selling and traveling.
Is China's surveillance system a prelude to the Mark of the Beast system described in Revelation 13?
Biometric identification has been taken to the next level in China where cameras record your every move and you are assigned points according to your behavior. Get a low enough social credit score and you can be restricted with your buying and selling and traveling.
Is China's surveillance system a prelude to the Mark of the Beast system described in Revelation 13?
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