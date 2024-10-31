Alexandra 360 Live Latest News Headlines That Matter Vs The Tricks The Media Pulls

19 views • 6 months ago

We are crowdfunded! Support us at https://patron.podbean.com/thepatriotsprayer(https://patron.podbean.com/thepatriotsprayer).

- Visit [Redemption Shield](http://redemptionshield.com) and use Code: Patriot for an additional 10% off

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.