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GUITAR CHORDS | THE ANIMALS - HOUSE OF THE RISING SUN
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55 views • February 11, 2021
This video corrects the chords which were not played correctly in Moonrunner Music's first in the series of 10 Guitar Riffs To Get You Kicked Out Of A Guitar Shop. We also look a little deeper into the tune and style.
Dedicated to and in memory of Hilton Valentine. 21st May 1943 – 29th January 2021.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
On Amazon:
The Animals - House of the Rising Sun: https://amzn.to/2Ni2njT
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
Additional Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Dedicated to and in memory of Hilton Valentine. 21st May 1943 – 29th January 2021.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
On Amazon:
The Animals - House of the Rising Sun: https://amzn.to/2Ni2njT
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
Additional Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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