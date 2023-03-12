Create New Account
Why Bond Values Fall as Interest Rates Rise -- Silicon Valley Bank Crushed
113 views
Recharge Freedom
Published 17 hours ago |

Many people don't understand why bond values fall as interest rates rise. Here is the explanation and why Silicon Valley Bank went under, having purchased long duration bond/mortgage back securities as rates rose. #svb #bonds #interestrates #getwokegobroke

stocksinterest ratesinvestingbondsget woke go brokesvprichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckirising interest ratessmart moneysilicon valley bankbank implosionbond ratesbonds inversely correlated to interest ratesbond fallrun on bankventure-capital

