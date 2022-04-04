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FDA Bans Real Meat (April Fool? Maybe) Fauci Says Infected Is Protected, Digital Money To Track You
Aimless News
Aimless News
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162 views • April 04, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri

The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/

Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate


Sources used in video:

Why is there a fake white house set - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/inside-look-bidens-weird-fake-white-house-studio-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

FDA bans real meat as of 4/1/24 - https://swifttelecast.com/united-states-to-ban-real-meat/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Washington state goes full retard on electric vehicles - https://www.dailywire.com/news/washington-state-plans-to-outlaw-most-new-gas-cars?ref_src=aimlessnews

What changed Fauci - https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1509852615751962627?ref_src=aimlessnews

WEF also has global shapers, over 10,000 of them - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2011/10/who-are-the-global-shapers/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here is Klaus Schwabs main advisor - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6I604VliKyw

Here is more about Yuval the sicko - https://helenastales.weebly.com/blogue/listen-to-klaus-schwabs-advisor-we-can-hack-humans?ref_src=aimlessnews

Don't be fooled, low cholesterol is trouble - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/04/02/low-cholesterol-linked-to-alzheimers-disease.aspx?ref_src=aimlessnews

Digital money on the way - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/31/world-government-summit-introduces-the-new-financial-world-order-the-intent-of-the-digital-id-that-follows-the-vaccination-passport/#more-230874?ref_src=aimlessnews

Wikileak file dump - Hillary's emails, Vegas shooting an FBI sniper, Steve Jobs' HIV letter, PedoPodesta, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg, CIA agents arrested for rape, WHO pandemic - https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?ref_src=aimlessnews

These pedos are seemingly everywhere - https://www.tampabay.com/news/crime/2022/03/30/watch-live-former-tampa-police-officer-arrested-chief-mary-oconnor-says/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Yep, they're all pedos - https://insidethemagic.net/2019/06/former-walt-disney-vice-sentenced/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Psycho mom grooms her toddler - https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2022/03/31/abc-news-features-mother-whose-child-communicated-she-was-transgender-at-the-earliest-moment-she-had-words/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Retune your focus - http://www.paulstramer.net/2022/03/dont-be-led-lead.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Sex with robots - https://twitter.com/kaki385/status/1510029012483026944?ref_src=aimlessnews

Cat crossing - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cat-obeys-all-traffic-laws/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1510488194940211200?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - Crowder - Prove It ft. KB - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fsKoK9yLE0


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.

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