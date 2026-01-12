© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reposting 'Truth On Trial' In Case You Didn't See It Here When It Released: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOYp9Jb4h8U&t=10s
The good Doctor Robert O. Young, author of the pH Miracle best selling book series and an expert researcher of true biology, is still behind bars.
You can support Dr. Young at: www.givesendgo.com/mphcs
You can read his latest research at: www.drrobertyoung.com
See his CV here: https://drrobertyoung.com/curriculimvitae/