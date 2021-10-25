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Corvelva Analysis of GSK Vaccine Ingredients (10 min) (English)
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305 views • October 25, 2021
Independent analysis of several vaccines including Infanrix-hexa and Gardasil 9 found a terrifying number of contaminants such as herbicides, human DNA, monkey DNA mouse DNA, animal leukemia viruses, retroviruses, other viruses, animal proteins and unidentifiable (unknown) compounds. Also discovered was a macro-molecule formed believed to be formed from the formaldehyde and aluminum forming chemical bonds with other ingredients making them insoluble and indigestible, rendering them incompatible with intracellular enzymes, and thus impossible for the body to break down and excrete. This 10 min clip is from the full 32 min video.
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