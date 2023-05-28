UPDATE FROM MICHELLE BACHMAN on the WHO, UN, WEF treaty/accord.

Klaus Schwabs’s master plan for a One World Government is in its final stages.

In less the one year the World Economic Forum will take control and sovereignty over every single nation.

They have 300 treaties that they plan to merge with the Pandemic Treaty and take over control of the world governments.

They will attempt to shred the US Constitution and rewrite a one world government “document”.





https://rumble.com/v2pov1q-update-from-michelle-bachman-on-the-who-un-wef-treatyaccord..html



