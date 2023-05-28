UPDATE FROM MICHELLE BACHMAN on the WHO, UN, WEF treaty/accord.

Klaus Schwabs’s master plan for a One World Government is in its final stages.
In less the one year the World Economic Forum will take control and sovereignty over every single nation.
They have 300 treaties that they plan to merge with the Pandemic Treaty and take over control of the world governments.
They will attempt to shred the US Constitution and rewrite a one world government “document”.
https://rumble.com/v2pov1q-update-from-michelle-bachman-on-the-who-un-wef-treatyaccord..html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.