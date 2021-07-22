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ROLL UP, ROLL UP SONG (IMPORTANT WARNING)
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13 views • July 22, 2021
NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 12.
HI FOLK, THIS IS MY NEW SONG AGAINST THE COVID POISONOUS VACCINATION.
THIS SONG HAS A VERY IMPORTANT MESSAGE.
THIS SONG ALSO HAS A POSITIVE MESSAGE AT THE END.
I AM NOT A ROCK CHICK BUT A JAZZ AND BLUES SINGER SO DID MY BEST TO ROCK A BIT.LOL.
TRULY NEED A FELLOW TO SING THIS SONG THOUGH.
THE VIDEO TOOK A LONG TIME TO CREATE AND I GIVE CREDIT TO ‘SHAKING MY HEAD PRODUCTIONS’ FOR SOME OF THE CLIPS.
https://rumble.com/vikba9-operation-delta-force-thats-all-folks-shaking-my-head-productions.html
MOST OF THE CLIPS AND PICS ARE ROYALTY FREE. THANKU TO THE ROYALTY FREE COMPANIES
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE.
HI FOLK, THIS IS MY NEW SONG AGAINST THE COVID POISONOUS VACCINATION.
THIS SONG HAS A VERY IMPORTANT MESSAGE.
THIS SONG ALSO HAS A POSITIVE MESSAGE AT THE END.
I AM NOT A ROCK CHICK BUT A JAZZ AND BLUES SINGER SO DID MY BEST TO ROCK A BIT.LOL.
TRULY NEED A FELLOW TO SING THIS SONG THOUGH.
THE VIDEO TOOK A LONG TIME TO CREATE AND I GIVE CREDIT TO ‘SHAKING MY HEAD PRODUCTIONS’ FOR SOME OF THE CLIPS.
https://rumble.com/vikba9-operation-delta-force-thats-all-folks-shaking-my-head-productions.html
MOST OF THE CLIPS AND PICS ARE ROYALTY FREE. THANKU TO THE ROYALTY FREE COMPANIES
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE.
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