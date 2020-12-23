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Police Officer was fined by rally attendee.
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53 views • December 23, 2020
So important to watch! A man with Common Law knowledge was approached by police. The police got more than they bargained for. The man presented them with a fine of 25000 dollars. Watch and learn everyone! This is how we beat this oppression on us.
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