Hard Money Loan Process in Colorado Explained

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Hard money loans are short-term, asset-based loans commonly used by real estate investors for fix-and-flip projects, rental properties, or bridge financing.
This video explains the key steps in the Colorado hard money loan process:
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Application – Provide basic information about yourself and the property.
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Property Review – The lender evaluates the property’s value, condition, and investment potential.
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Approval & Terms – Loan terms are set based on property value and project risk, often with faster approval than traditional loans.
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Funding – Once approved, funds are released so the project can move forward.
Understanding this process helps investors plan efficiently, avoid delays, and close deals faster in Colorado’s competitive real estate market. Hard money loans focus on the property as collateral, offering a flexible financing option without relying solely on credit scores.