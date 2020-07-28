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The Breitpart video of a press conference that is being scrubbed from the internet
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39 views • July 28, 2020
I was sent a link of this video by a friend and when I tried to forward it, the video was taken down by FACEBOOK. I tried to find it on websites, and it had been scrubbed. When I finally found it, I made a copy and I want to get it back into the public.
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