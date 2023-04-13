Can Lifestyle Changes Help Schizophrenia?
Is there a way to cure schizophrenia at home? 👀
In this video, Joe Pierre, MD, a Unit Chief of the adult inpatient psychiatry service at the Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital in clinics. This is all part of University of California, U C S F, talks about the possibility of individuals "growring out" of schizophrenia.
According to Dr. Pierre, there are some psychotic disorders, such as brief psychotic disorder, that can have SIMILAR symptoms like schizophrenia but tend to resolve on their own. 👈
However, Dr. Pierre emphasizes that while there is currently no cure for schizophrenia,there are a variety of treatments and strategies that can help individuals manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.
