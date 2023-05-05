Create New Account
Tucker Carlson Corroborates with the Chief on WTC 7 Censorship
The chief for two weeks now has been giving press conferences of disclosure from the bureau's "Truth Serum AI," and it excited the Czar, that Tucker is acknowledging what is now the agenda for the chief to bring forth to full public knowledge.  Just submit.  We are everywhere, secret societies and their members at every level of government, media, corporations, working for the WEF "Great Reset," the UN Agenda 2030, and David Rockefeller's much labored and conspired for, New World Order.

No, the chief put out in his 4th Day of Press conferences, you will not be able to upload the stand alone footage of the collapse of WTC 7 to CensorUTube.

