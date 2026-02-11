Bondi never wanted to drop the files — Congress forced them out

Rep. Moskowitz just shredded the White House narrative on Epstein: Bondi and Trump didn't release anything voluntarily. They were cornered.

📹 Pam Bondi was Florida AG from 2011 to 2019. Epstein ran his ring under her nose. She prosecuted child predators—made zero moves on Epstein.

When Massie's discharge petition hit 218 signatures, the White House didn't negotiate. They pulled signers into the Situation room — the war room — and dangled appropriations, primaries, threats.

"We can't agree on anything and yet the entire House but one member and the whole Senate forced the administration to release the files," Rep. Moskowitz noted.

Trump was basically forced to sign the veto-proof petition because refusal meant override.