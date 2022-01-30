© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SAM BILLOTTI! YOU MUST HAVE A MEDICAL POWER OF ATTORNEY!
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • January 30, 2022
Over 26 years in law enforcement, while becoming an attorney at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Sam will be speaking of the Legal Rights of the Patient in a Medical Setting, and the importance of a having your Medical Power of Attorney.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.