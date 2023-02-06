Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blue Inhibits COVID-19 Spike Protein - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3Ys2nNS



Methylene Blue The Alzheimer's, Parkinson's & Dementia Treatment - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3XbJVb4

Methylene Blue Treats Bipolar Disorder Symptoms - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/40J8IXd

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - https://bit.ly/3veRgv9

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol -https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj

The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! -https://bit.ly/3I1pFVI





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Why You Should Try Taking Methylene Blue if You Have Not Already!





One of the most amazing things I have ever discovered on my journey as a health and detox coach is Methylene Blue which is an organic dye that has endless amounts of studies done on it in humans to prove it has a broad spectrum of nootropic, healing, and detox benefits!





And I wanted to share with you all in this video in way more detail than I have mentioned in this description why you should try taking it if you have not already!





If you want to hear what I have to say on this topic make sure to watch this video "Why You Should Try Taking Methylene Blue if You Have Not Already!" from start to finish NOW!





My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue

My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno