Rey Of De Rats 2011 - Despedida

Emergieron de las cloacas y ahora lideran el mundo!
Inspirado en el mítico King of the Road de Thrasher, llega a Galicia el Rey of de Rats 2011.
Seis equipos (Ppon, SCR, Basti, Karre, Eiris) dándolo todo y cumpliendo más de 60 pruebas diferentes dejándose la piel y los rodatas.
Risas, golpes, y mucho patín.
