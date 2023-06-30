https://gettr.com/post/p2kvcp5e235

06/29/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield Podcast: The CCP is the most dangerous existential threat to the American people. They want to take down the American people and destroy the American economy. But unfortunately, many people, including many congressmen, still don’t understand the differences between the CCP and the Chinese people. They still regard the CCP as a competitor. Especially when it comes to this administration, they treat the CCP as an old friend.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/29/2023 妮可参加《Stinchfield Podcast》节目：中共是美国最大的现实威胁。他们想要打倒美国人民，摧毁美国经济。但是很不幸，很多人，包括很多国会议员，仍然不清楚中共和中国人民的区别。他们仍然视中共为一个竞争对手。特别是这届政府，他们对待中共就如同对待老朋友。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



