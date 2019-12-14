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The Tower of Babel found 4 of 6.
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8 views • December 14, 2019
In this episode we begin our journey into understanding the land of Shinar. It is only mentioned a few times in the Bible and most of what we believe about Shinar isn't true. It is said to be the land of two rivers. Mesopotamia means the dual of two rivers. But Mesopotamia isn't mentioned until Genesis 24. We'll have to go to the Book of Jasher to understand Shinar. It began as a city and then became an empire.
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