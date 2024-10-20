Will NICOTINE products SKYROCKET in price in Western Australia? MVI_2623

I bought another 5 bulk packets of Nicorette 4mg extra strength gum today, in anticipation of all nicotine products becoming harder to get, or much pricier. I heard Dr Bryan Ardis on video back in 2022, tell of his wife’s restoration of her sense of taste or smell, after 3 days chewing nicotine gum. I have learnt that taking nicotine, preferably not by smoking, shows evidence of countering spike protein ill-effects in the body, and associated respiratory and other conditions. Recently, Dr Ardis tells us that governments around the world are tightening up on the availability and price of nicotine products; why? Because the evidence is clear that nicotine is a powerful therapeutic agent against several serious health conditions. With friend slike our governments, who needs enemies?

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice; I am sharing what I have learned, and what I am doing. Do your own research, make your own decisions, take responsibility for what you do and don’t do.



