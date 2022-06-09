X22 REPORT Ep. 2794b - The ‘How’ Will Be Hard To Understand For Most, Focus On The ‘Why’, The ‘When’ Is Now

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The ‘How’ Will Be Hard To Understand For Most, Focus On The ‘Why’, The ‘When’ Is Now
Trump and the patriots are building the offensive, the process is almost complete, the latest piece will be the midterms. Sometime you need to show the people that a trial that follows the rule of law can only happen if you remove the corruption. People do not need to understand the how, they need to focus on the why and the when is now. Trump sends a message about 11.3, is he letting us know that this is coming into play right now. It's almost time to expose and bring down the entire [DS] system.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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