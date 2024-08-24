BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is There Hope For Single Christian Ladies? What Pastor Oscar Reubin Suggests
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
34 views • 8 months ago

In this heartfelt and insightful video, a pastor and his wife candidly share the many lessons they've learned from their experiences in marriage, raising children, and leading a church. They discuss the challenges and blessings that come with balancing family life with ministry duties, the importance of unconditional love, patience, and sacrificial giving. The couple also highlights the significance of finding a balance in parenting, protecting their children from potential church-related pressures, and emphasizing the value of open-heartedness in relationships. Additionally, they touch upon the common issue of more young women than men in their church communities and offer encouraging advice to singles. The video concludes with a prayer and a call for support in their ongoing church building project.

00:00 Lessons from Marriage and Parenthood
02:15 Balancing Ministry and Family Life
06:12 Opposites Attract: Differences in Marriage
10:35 Challenges for Young Singles in the Church
15:19 Prayer Requests and Contact Information
19:17 Closing Remarks and Prayer

Keywords
inspirationalchristianityfaithrelationshipspersonal growthspiritual guidancelets talkmarried lifepersonal experienceschurch communitysingle christian womenpastor oscar reubinsister elsareligious advicehope and faith
