This is a nightmare...

What’s crucial to keep in mind is that everything shown in the video and much more will take shape in half the time presented and according to Ray Kurzweil, by 2030 we should have cloud based human consciousness storage and upload and telepathic capabilities. According to Elon Musk, very soon, Neuralink tech will have humans chipped with a bio-digital visual interface allowing them access to every online intel ever recorded on the internet, basically making humans feel like gods on earth...