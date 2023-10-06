Create New Account
President Trump Talks Budget Strategy & playing into the hands of the democrats
Published 14 hours ago

President Trump says McCarthy missed an opportunity to negotiate from strength by passing a continuing resolution and not risking a government shutdown: “Nothing was gotten for either Republicans or for frankly the country by doing that.”Watch LIVE➡️ https://bit.ly/plutorav


Watch the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v3ng02q-john-solomon-and-guest-co-host-rebecca-weber-of-amac-their-2024-presidentia.html

interviewpresidentdonald j trumpagenda 47

