President Trump Talks Budget Strategy & playing into the hands of the democrats

President Trump says McCarthy missed an opportunity to negotiate from strength by passing a continuing resolution and not risking a government shutdown: “Nothing was gotten for either Republicans or for frankly the country by doing that.”Watch LIVE➡️ https://bit.ly/plutorav
Watch the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v3ng02q-john-solomon-and-guest-co-host-rebecca-weber-of-amac-their-2024-presidentia.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.