The Unvaccinated Are Scum Never Forget
199 views
Puretrauma357
Published 21 hours ago |

The Unvaccinated are Scum
Never Forget

Congratulations on enduring a trillion dollar psychological propaganda operation.

Seriously, what makes us so special or different that we knew something wasn’t right from the very beginning?

https://rumble.com/v2nr2ry-the-unvaccinated-are-scum.html

Elon Musk responded to this video
“Until the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s vaccination decree, he tried to demand that we fire all unvaccinated personnel – some of our finest people”

Damn…

Keywords
theunvaccinatednever forgetare scum

