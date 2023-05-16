The Unvaccinated are Scum

Never Forget



Congratulations on enduring a trillion dollar psychological propaganda operation.



Seriously, what makes us so special or different that we knew something wasn’t right from the very beginning?



https://rumble.com/v2nr2ry-the-unvaccinated-are-scum.html



Elon Musk responded to this video

“Until the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s vaccination decree, he tried to demand that we fire all unvaccinated personnel – some of our finest people”



Damn…

