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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/25/2022
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20 views • May 26, 2022
The Murderer in Uvalde, Texas, Salvador Ramos, will be most certainly in hell. He, like the liberal left, think it is okay to shoot people if you are feeling bad about yourself. He most certainly was indoctrinated. We must start bringing God back into our culture and teach the sanctity of life and a healthy respect for guns and how to use them, even at an early age.
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