1/18/2023 Miles Guo: Three greatest achievements achieved by the Whistleblowers’ Movement: first, to distinguish the Chinese people from the CCP; Second, to definitely awaken America, Europe, and the West to be aware of the evil nature of the CCP; Third, to tell the world the truth about COVID vaccines, thereby saving mankind.

1/18/2023 文贵直播：爆料革命三件最大的功劳：一，把中国人和中国共产党分开；二，绝对唤醒了美国、欧洲和西方，让他们看清了中共的本质；三，告诉世界疫苗真相，拯救了全人类

