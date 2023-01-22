https://gettr.com/post/p25llpmea6b
1/18/2023 Miles Guo: Three greatest achievements achieved by the Whistleblowers’ Movement: first, to distinguish the Chinese people from the CCP; Second, to definitely awaken America, Europe, and the West to be aware of the evil nature of the CCP; Third, to tell the world the truth about COVID vaccines, thereby saving mankind.
#CCP #WallStreet #COVIDvaccines #CCPvirus #takedowntheccp
1/18/2023 文贵直播：爆料革命三件最大的功劳：一，把中国人和中国共产党分开；二，绝对唤醒了美国、欧洲和西方，让他们看清了中共的本质；三，告诉世界疫苗真相，拯救了全人类
#中共 #华尔街 #疫苗 #中共病毒 #灭共
